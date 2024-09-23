MEPC82: Key IMO Committee to Assess Impact of GHG Mid-Term Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MEPC82: meeting at IMO next week. Image Credit / S&B

Making sure shipping does what it can to address climate change forms the central task of the International Maritime Organisation's key environmental committee meeting to be held in London next week.

MEPC8O agreed a strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the global shipping industry. Next week's meeting (MEPC82) will continue to develop a draft legal framework to include candidate mid-term measures in Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

"Once finalised, this will be considered for adoption by MEPC in late 2025," the IMO said.

Mid-term measures cover a technical element such as a global fuel standard and an economic element such as a maritime, GHG emissions pricing mechanism.

Since agreement on reducing GHG emissions from shipping was reached last year, "a comprehensive impact assessment of the different proposed measures was conducted, focusing on the potential impacts of the candidate measures on the world fleet and on States".

The findings of the impact assessment which are based on complex modelling of different combination scenarios of the technical and economic measures are to be discussed by the committee, according to the IMO.

Bunker industry body IBIA has called for clarity from MEPC82 to enable investment in new fuels.

Ngo Clean Shipping Coaltion has said a global levy of $150/ton "would disencourage the consumption of polluting fuels and generate revenues".