Bunker One Adds Barge in Caribbean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Lillo Swan is the second barge seconded by Bunker One from the Uni-Tankers fleet so far this year. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has added another barge to its fleet in the Caribbean, the company said this week.

The M/T Lillo Swan, seconded from Uni-Tankers, has been stationed by Bunker One in Trinidad, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Both Bunker One and Uni-Tankers share the same family values, and it is a joy to explore these massive synergies between the sister companies," Bunker One said.

Bunker One has added another barge from the Uni-Tankers fleet to its own operations already this year, stationing the M/T Amak Swan at its supply operation in Sweden, the company said.