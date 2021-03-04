Balearia's Gas-Powered Ferry Undergoes Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Upon its arrival, the Eleanor Roosevelt will be Balearia's seventh ship capable of running on natural gas. Image Credit: Balearia

A new gas-powered ferry being built for Spanish firm Balearia is currently undergoing sea trials ahead of its delivery later this month.

The Eleanor Roosevelt will be the first gas-powered fast ferry in the world, with a dual-fuelled engine capable of running on LNG or diesel, Balearia said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. Trials running on diesel have already been completed, and gas trials will take place in the coming days.

The firm expects to receive the ship by the end of March.

Upon its arrival, the Eleanor Roosevelt will be Balearia's seventh ship capable of running on natural gas.

"In addition, Baleària has installed measurement equipment and sensors on board that will make it possible to monitor real fuel consumption and calculate the efficiency of the engines," the company said.

"This is the third ship of the shipping company with this monitoring system, which is part of the Baleària control tower project that will use big data to make efficient decisions."