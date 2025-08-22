BUNKER JOBS: GeoServe Seeks Marine Fuel Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong market knowledge, commercial acumen and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment. Image Credit: GeoServe

Voyage optimisation and fuel procurement firm GeoServe is seeking to hire a marine fuel supply trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with strong market knowledge, commercial acumen and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage and execute fuel supply trading activities, focusing on the Singapore and Far East bunker and supply markets.

Develop, maintain, and expand relationships with local suppliers, physical traders, and counterparties to secure competitive terms and reliable supply.

Negotiate contracts, prices, and delivery terms while ensuring compliance with company policies and international trading regulations.

Monitor and analyze market developments, price trends, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and mitigate risks.

Coordinate closely with internal bunker trading, operations, and finance teams to ensure smooth execution of supply contracts.

Prepare and present regular trading reports, market intelligence updates, and supply performance reviews to management.

Ensure adherence to risk management policies, credit controls, and operational compliance in all transactions

