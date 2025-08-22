Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: GeoServe Seeks Marine Fuel Supply Trader in Singapore
Friday August 22, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with strong market knowledge, commercial acumen and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment. Image Credit: GeoServe
Voyage optimisation and fuel procurement firm GeoServe is seeking to hire a marine fuel supply trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with strong market knowledge, commercial acumen and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage and execute fuel supply trading activities, focusing on the Singapore and Far East bunker and supply markets.
- Develop, maintain, and expand relationships with local suppliers, physical traders, and counterparties to secure competitive terms and reliable supply.
- Negotiate contracts, prices, and delivery terms while ensuring compliance with company policies and international trading regulations.
- Monitor and analyze market developments, price trends, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and mitigate risks.
- Coordinate closely with internal bunker trading, operations, and finance teams to ensure smooth execution of supply contracts.
- Prepare and present regular trading reports, market intelligence updates, and supply performance reviews to management.
- Ensure adherence to risk management policies, credit controls, and operational compliance in all transactions
