Germany's GEFO Shipping Group Takes on Biofuel Bunkers for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's deep-sea tanker the Giaconda took on B100 UCOME on October 15. Image Credit: GEFO Shipping Group

Germany's GEFO Shipping Group has bunkered a biofuel marine fuel blend on board one of its tankers for the first time.

The company's deep-sea tanker the Giaconda took on B100 UCOME on October 15, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"GEFO has thus taken another step towards further reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its fleet and complying with regulations for sustainable shipping," the company said in the post.

"We would like to thank Finco Energies in Rotterdam for their excellent cooperation on this project and look forward to many more biofuel bunkers in the near future."

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on biofuels as a means of immediate decarbonisation in the face of GHG regulations without needing to order new ships capable of running on other fuels.