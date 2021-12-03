2021 LNG-Fuelled Ship Order Count Reaches 238

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gas-powered tonnage orders are on the rise despite this year's surge in LNG prices. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 238 LNG-fuelled ships have been ordered so far this year. according to classification society DNV.

There were 17 more orders of gas-powered tonnage in November, taking this year's total to 238 ships by the start of December, DNV said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"As opposed to majority of orders this year, the November projects were dominated by ships expected to be deployed in regional trade (Europe)," Martin Christian Wold, principal consultant at DNV, said in the post.

This year LNG bunkering has come under sustained assault from environmental campaigners, who see LNG as just another fossil fuel and a distraction from the more challenging task of shifting the shipping industry onto zero-carbon fuels. But LNG advocates see gas-fuelled ship orders as being on a pathway to consuming bio- and synthetic LNG at a later date once these lower-carbon options become available, as well as reducing emissions somewhat compared to conventional tonnage in the mean time.