Engine Optimization Software Could Slash $1.3 million from Korean Player's Annual Bunker Bill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Advisories, performance, and benchmarking data can be tracked through Tekomar XPERT’s web portal known as ‘Loreka’. Image Credit: Accelleron

Korea Marine Transport Company Ship Management (KMTC SM) could reduce its annual bunker bill by $1.3 million from the use of engine optimization software, according to Accelleron.

The news follows KMTC SM's successful rollout of Accelleron's digital engine optimization solution, Tekomar XPERT, on 12 Panamax vessels, which led to combined annual fuel savings of 1,350 tonnes valued at approximately $540,000.

"Based on the big savings on fuel cost and emission reduction, we aim to install Tekomar XPERT on our remaining 16 self-managed vessels, and will be recommending its installation on 22 other vessels managed by third parties," said Jin-Seob Lee, KMTC Ship Management General Manager of Environmental Technology.

Accelleron anticipates KMTC's bunker bill will be reduced by around $1.3 million a year if Tekomar XPERT is deployed across all 50 vessels.

"The reduced emissions will translate to better Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings and lower exposure to carbon pricing, including the EU Emissions Trading System, which will apply to shipping from 2024," Accelleron added.

The Tekomar XPERT system delivers engine optimization recommendations based on thermodynamic insights that aim to bring engines back to the operating performance achieved when in "new" condition.

The solution can be applied to any engine and turbocharger make.

Advisories, performance, and benchmarking data can be tracked through Tekomar XPERT's web portal known as 'Loreka'.

"Efficient engines are one of the keys to reducing fuel costs, emissions and carbon price exposure, enabling optimization without impact on vessel operation," said Shailesh Shirsekar, Accelleron Global Head of Sales & Operations.

"With simple guidance from Tekomar XPERT, ship operators can ensure that the engines are running at their very best, laying the foundation for lower lifecycle costs as well as regulatory compliance."