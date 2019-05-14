IMO2020: Shell Offering 0.50%S VLSFO Trials

Shell now supplying VLSFO for trials. Image Credit: Shell

Energy major Shell says it is now offering trials for its IMO2020 compliant very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) in key ports to help customers prepare for the new sulfur cap.

"Working with our customers as they switch to VLSFO allows us both to build valuable expertise." said Melissa Williams, Global Sales & Marketing Manager for Marine Fuels.

"The partnership gives our customers' crews and engineers important experience with the fuels and we, as the supplier, are able to develop our operational handling guidelines. This ensures that our customers have all the information they need to transition smoothly come implementation day."

At SIBCON last October, Shell announced its VLSFO 0.50% sulfur product would be available at all four of the major bunkering hubs of Singapore, Fujairah, Rotterdam, and Houston.

“ Shell Shipping & Maritime has carried out a successful trial of the new fuel on one of our own vessels, the Silver Carolyn, in Singapore Grahaeme Henderson, Head of Global Shipping & Maritime, Shell

Freeport, New Orleans, Antwerp, Barcelona, Piraeus, Danish Strait, Durban, Richards Bay and Mauritius will also carry the product.

"Alongside our Marine Fuels business, Shell Shipping & Maritime has carried out a successful trial of the new fuel on one of our own vessels, the Silver Carolyn, in Singapore," said Grahaeme Henderson, Head of Global Shipping & Maritime at Shell.

"The experience we gained from this trial and others, helps us be sure that the solutions Shell provides are what our customers and shipowners want. Working together like this, across the business, is central to how we are preparing for implementation and how we are helping our customers to be prepared too."

In all, Shell says it has already carried out 19 successful trials of the 0.5% sulphur fuel with shipowners at key ports globally.

Further trials are set to take place in New Orleans, Rotterdam, and Singapore.

"All trials have shown that with the correct preparation, the fuels performed well in the engine, crews were comfortable using them and changeovers between grades did not result in any extra workload for the engine crew," says Shell.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force from January 1, 2020.