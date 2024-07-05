Container Line HMM Prepares to Test Onboard Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will test the system on board its 2,200 TEU container ship HMM Mongla. Image Credit: HMM

Container line HMM is preparing to test its onboard carbon capture system on one of its ships.

The firm's OCSS system is ready for operational tests, the company said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The company will test the system on board its 2,200 TEU container ship HMM Mongla.

"If successful, this technology would be able to play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions in the maritime industry," the company said.

Carbon capture systems remove carbon emissions directly from ships' exhausts, delivering GHG emission reductions without the need for a change in fuels. But their place within the regulatory framework for GHG emissions reductions in shipping remains uncertain for now.