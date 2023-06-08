Tune Chemical Tankers Orders Methanol-Fuelled Tonnage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery from 2025. Image Credit: Tune Chemical Tankers

Rotterdam-based shipping company Tune Chemical Tankers has ordered four new ships capable of running on methanol.

The firm has ordered the four 16,000 DWT chemical tankers from Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The ships are due for delivery from 2025.

"Designed with precision, these stainless steel oil/chemical tankers boast an Ice Class rating, ensuring safe navigation through challenging environments," the company said in the post.

"Their eco-friendly design aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and protecting our oceans."

Methanol is rapidly growing in prominence as an alternative marine fuel, with vessel orders with methanol propulsion overtaking LNG-fuelled tonnage orders in some months. A key challenge for this market now will be ramping up supply of green methanol in time to meet the new demand at the right ports.