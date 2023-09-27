World News
Bunker Firm Monjasa Hires 11 Trainees Worldwide
The Monjasa Oil and Shipping Trainee programme lasts for two years. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired 11 new trainees for its global scheme.
Two of this year's trainees are to be based in Shanghai and Athens for the first time, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
This is the sixth instance of the traineeship programme, which launched in 2018, and this year's intake is the second-largest in the scheme's history.
The full list of the new trainees is as follows:
- Freideriki Paparouti, Trader in Singapore
- Leonard Kang, Trader in Singapore
- Xuyi Gan, Trader in Shanghai
- Mathias Daugård, Trader in Dubai
- Anna Ifigeneia Filopoulos, Trader in Athens
- Lasse Pedersen, Operator in Fredericia
- Nadir Festic, Trader in Fredericia
- Frederik André Bjerre, Trader in Frederica
- Kristian Winterskov, Trader in Copenhagen
- Nino Van Delft, Trader in Ho Chi Minh City
- Yeimy Rodriguez, Trader in Panama
The Monjasa Oil and Shipping Trainee programme is a two-year scheme in which trainees take classes from Danish Shipping Education, learn on the job in their home offices and take two two-month stints at Monjasa offices around the world.
"We hold a great belief in today's young shipping professionals who join us with a strong interest in pushing agendas that have to do with their own future," Tracy Palm, group HR director at Monjasa, said in the statement.
"This means that they are eager to connect the dots and have a natural approach to solving main industry challenges ranging across digitalisation and ESG.
"However, this also requires strong academic and personal skills and Monjasa takes an active role in the continuous development of the Danish Shipping Education, which we believe provides the right academic ballast for our trainees,"
