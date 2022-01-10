Spliethoff Launches Biofuel Bunker Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Flevogracht took on the company's second trial biofuel stem at Antwerp last month. Image Credit: Spliethoff

Shipping company Spliethoff has announced trials of biofuel bunker blends on two of its vessels.

The first trial was of a 50% FAME-based biofuel blend on the BigLift Baffin from June to November last year, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"The objective of this trial was to test if biofuel is suitable for use, as yet in combination with HFO, and to determine whether the biofuel can be stored in a bunker tank for a longer period before being used," the company said.

After the success of this trial, the company has moved on to trying out 100% biofuel bunkers on board the Flevogracht. This trial started on December 19.

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels provided the fuel for both trials.

"Once these tests have been completed successfully, Spliethoff Group will be able to offer clients the option to use biofuels for certain trades and projects which inherently gives the possibility of emission reduction in logistics," the company said in the statement.

"We look forward to sailing onwards on the road to sustainability in the years to come."