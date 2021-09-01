ZeroNorth Adds BunkerEx Pricing Data to Optimise Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to help improve fuel efficiency and cut bills. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth has added marine fuel pricing data from BunkerEx to its Optimise platform.

ZeroNorth is a spin-off from Maersk Tankers that seeks to cut ships' fuel consumption and associated emissions with the Optimise platform. The addition of pricing data from BunkerEx will help the firm's customers with decision-making around their fuel needs, BunkerEx said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Price transparency is tagged as one of the leading problems in the bunker market," the company said in the statement.

"Yet with a number of shipping companies now promoting increased transparency and awareness of fuel pricing using a range of algorithms, it can be challenging to identify the right data source.

"With robust data from BunkerEx integrated into ZeroNorth's intuitive platform, customers will be able to gain greater insights into bunker fuel pricing and unlock clearer, more informed decision-making."

BunkerEx was acquired by Bunker Holding parent company USTC in March.

Earlier this year ZeroNorth announced it would also be taking some pricing data from Monjasa for its platform.