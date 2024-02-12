BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $657/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since February 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $503/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $9/mt to $889/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.56/bl to $82.19/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $641/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $9.50/mt to $579/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $8/mt to $625/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $12/mt to $644/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $81.95/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt fall in bunker prices.