Peninsula Adds Bunker Delivery Vessel in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 115m vessel has a cargo capacity of 8,502 m3. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has taken on a new delivery vessel in Gibraltar.

The firm's new ship the Hercules Star arrived in Gibraltar on Monday from the Dayang Shipyard in China, Peninsula said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The 115m vessel has a cargo capacity of 8,502 m3.

"We are very grateful to all those involved in this whole project, since the design phase, and all through its construction, from steel cutting back in mid-2020 to her recent delivery," Peninsula said.

The ship "will play a significant role in keeping our energy flowing."

Peninsula is a physical supplier in the Strait of Gibraltar, Malaga, Barcelona, Malta, Las Palmas, Mauritius, Panama, Skaw and the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, according to its website.