Shipping to Reach 50 Mtoe Alternative Fuel Capacity by 2030: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV says LNG will account for a major chunk of the shipping industry’s alternative fuel consumption. Image Credit: DNV

The shipping industry will be able to consume around 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) of alternative marine fuels annually by 2030, according to DNV’s latest Maritime Forecast to 2050.

LNG will make up the largest share of this capacity, supported by a growing orderbook of dual-fuel ships.

Methanol will account for much of the rest, while LPG plays a smaller role.

Ammonia and hydrogen are expected to remain marginal this decade, with only a handful of vessels capable of using them by 2030.

The report also notes that biofuels are continuing to expand as a drop-in option across several segments, providing immediate emissions reductions without the need for new engine technology.

“The maritime industry currently consumes an estimated 1 Mtoe per year of low-GHG fuels," the report states.

“To meet the IMO’s 2030 Base target, DNV simulates that this needs to increase to as much as 25 Mtoe."

Alongside alternative fuels, onboard carbon capture (OCC) is emerging as a potential compliance tool. DNV’s analysis suggests retrofitting OCC to the largest container ships, tankers and bulkers is technically feasible, requiring space comparable to a standard LNG fuel tank.

“If this is allayed with the development of CO2 offloading infrastructure at 20 of the world’s largest ports, emissions from these vessels could be reduced by 19%, equivalent to a 9% reduction in total fleet emissions,” the report mentions.