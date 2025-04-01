MAN Dual-Fuel LNG Engine Orderbook Nears 1,000 Units

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Since the launch in 2014, the engine has gathered nearly 1,000 orders. Image Credit: MAN

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions announced that its dual-fuel LNG engine orderbook has neared 1,000 units since its launch in 2014.

This confirms that the engine has become the default choice in the shipping sector, MAN Energy Solutions said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm continues to see good demand for its dual-fuel engine for this year as well.

The highest number of orders is coming from the container segment, which has placed over 400 orders.

Also, gas and liquid tanker segments have ordered more than 225 units, and vehicle carriers have ordered over 175 units.

The biggest user of its dual-fuel LNG engine has been Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which has over 125 two-stroke engines in its fleet.

MAN Energy Solutions explains that the increase in orders reflects LNG's maturity compared to other alternative fuels, noting that it is widely available in most global ports. Additionally, the growing availability of bio-LNG is expected to encourage shipowners to use these vessels to further reduce emissions.

“As increased quantities of bio- and synthetic LNG become available at commercially viable prices, the ME-GI engine will allow shipowners to progress even further on the decarbonisation pathway and reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions,” Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions, said.