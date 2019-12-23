IMO2020 Enforcement Likely to be Weak in Some Regions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Unni Einemo. Image Credit: IBIA

Enforcement of the upcoming IMO2020 rule will probably be weak in some parts of the world, but this should not discourage the industry from complying, says IBIA director Unni Einemo.

"Just because police aren't constantly watching us, most of us do not commit crimes. That would make us criminals. We abide by the law because we want to be good citizens," she wrote in a message posted on the IBIA website.

Einemo highlighted several reasons enforcement may fall short of expectations. For one, some countries lack the resources such as testing equipment, personnel and training to enforce effectively.

Many countries, even those that are party to MARPOL Annex VI, will not be able to enforce because they have haven't transposed the regulation into national law, she added.

Still, with the new global 0.50% sulfur cap just days away, Einemo reminded that the new rules are coming into force for good reason.

"Let's not forget that MARPOL Annex VI is there to protect our fellow citizens and our children by reducing harmful air pollution. Flouting the rules means those benefits would be lost," she said.

"We need good citizenship and sensible actions to support the continuing improvement of our environment while ensuring that shipping continues to meet the need for global transportation of goods and maritime services for all."

Einemo's full message can be read here: https://ibia.net/imo-2020-compliance-its-up-to-us-to-be-good-citizens/