German Owner Orders 3 LNG-Powered Containerships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels will have a 3,500 TEU capacity. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

German owner Hartmann Reederei has ordered three 3,500 TEU capacity LNG-powered containerships from Chinese Taizhou Sanfu Shipyard, according to the latest weekly intelligence report from Alphaliner.

Delivery is expected in 2024.

The deal is understood to include an option to extend the order by a further three vessels.

Hartmann Reederei joins the steady flow of owners who in recent months have decided to switch to to using LNG bunkers, with Tasmanian-based operator SeaRoad and Japan's "K" Line among those who this month have placed orders for LNG-powered tonnage.

Earlier this month, pro LNG industry body SEA-LNG, citing data from Clarkson Research Services, noted that more than one in four ships now on order will be capable of running on natural gas.

