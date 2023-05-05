Odfjell Meets 2030 Carbon Target Seven Years Early

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Odjell's fleetwide AER has come down by 50.8% since 2008. Image Credit: Odfjell

Tanker firm Odfjell has met its carbon intensity target for 2030 seven years early.

The firm had set itself a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its fleet by 50% from 2008's levels by 2030, it said in an earnings presentation on its website this week.

The firm achieved that target in the first quarter of this year with an AER of 7.38, down by 50.8% from the ratio of 15 seen in 2008.

"Odfjell is committed to retain our market leadership within energy efficiency," the company said in the report.

"We have several ongoing novel technology initiatives with rollout targeted from 2024.

"These will deliver further efficiency gains without mandating extensive dry dockings or substantial capex."