Westwood Launches Offshore Vessel Intelligence Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chen Wei is the Senior Manager, Offshore Marine at Westwood. Image Credit: Westwood

London-headquartered Westwood Global Energy Group has launched MarineLogix, a new offshore vessel intelligence platform.

The platform covers the global offshore support, service and wind-related fleets serving the energy industry, Westwood said in an email statement on Tuesday.

MarineLogix provides visibility into offshore vessel activity, utilisation and availability, covering more than 10,000 vessels, 2,500 owners and over 30 vessel classes worldwide.

The platform brings together vessel profiles, interactive mapping, market analytics and news to support commercial and strategic decision-making.

“The platform processes large volumes of AIS data to construct continuous activity timelines that reflect offshore working behaviour, rather than relying on generic movement-based metrics,” Westwood said.

“One of the biggest challenges in the offshore vessel market is inconsistent and non-comparable measures of vessel activity, which can lead to late deployment, missed pricing opportunities and unclear market signals,” Chen Wei, Senior Manager, Offshore Marine at Westwood, said.