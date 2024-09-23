Container Ship Boarded by FBI Agents in Baltimore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali. Image Credit: NTSB

A container ship has been boarded by FBI agents in Baltimore, reportedly in connection to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

FBI agent boarded the Maersk Saltoro in Baltimore on Saturday morning, Sky News reported.

The ship is managed by the same firm that managed the Dali, the container ship that allided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March.

Authorities are investigating electrical problems on board the Dali that may have caused the accident.

The US is seeking to recover more than $100 million in damages for the incident.

The Dali left Baltimore last week after months spent stuck amid the wreckage of the bridge collapse.