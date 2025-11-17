BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady at a two-week low on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall at a two-week low despite a jump in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $490/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since October 22 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $419/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4.50/mt to $791.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.38/bl to $64.39/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $461/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $433/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $1/mt to $458/mt, and at Houston they sank by $7mt to $436/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $63.82/bl as of 5:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.29/mt fall in bunker prices.