BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Executive Consultant to CCO
Monday April 11, 2022
The new hire will help with Bunker Holding's plans for M&A activity. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an executive consultant to its chief commercial officer.
The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of relevant experience and a strong academic background in economics, finance and accounting, strategy and organisation, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following key tasks for the role:
- Taking the lead on and participate in M&A projects and workstreams e.g., industry analysis, screening, target analysis, due diligence process, etc
- Management reporting
- Execution of strategic projects and project management
- Participation and involvement in confidential negotiations
- Assist projects/tasks across the Bunker Holding Group – e.g., market analysis, competitor analysis, customer analysis, etc
- Participate in selected Bunker Holding Group team’s topical meetings
