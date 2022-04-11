BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Executive Consultant to CCO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will help with Bunker Holding's plans for M&A activity. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an executive consultant to its chief commercial officer.

The firm is looking for candidates with three to five years of relevant experience and a strong academic background in economics, finance and accounting, strategy and organisation, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following key tasks for the role:

Taking the lead on and participate in M&A projects and workstreams e.g., industry analysis, screening, target analysis, due diligence process, etc

Management reporting

Execution of strategic projects and project management

Participation and involvement in confidential negotiations

Assist projects/tasks across the Bunker Holding Group – e.g., market analysis, competitor analysis, customer analysis, etc

Participate in selected Bunker Holding Group team’s topical meetings

For more information, click here.