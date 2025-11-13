Accelleron and Hyundai Marine Solution Sign Digital Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Accelleron and Hyundai Marine Solution are joining forces to streamline how ships access and use their digital performance tools. Image Credit: Accelleron

Turbocharger firm Accelleron and Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS) have agreed on a new partnership to make it easier for ships to use both companies’ digital tools.

The two firms will link their systems so that engine and turbocharger data can be shared more smoothly with Hyundai’s ship management and emissions-tracking platforms, Accelleron said in a statement on its website on November 6.

Accelleron’s software is already used on about 100 ships supported by HMS.

Under the new agreement, HMS will distribute more licences for ships already in service and for new vessels, with the total expected to reach roughly 500.

By connecting their systems, the companies aim to give shipowners clearer information, quicker advice and simpler digital services to help run vessels more efficiently.