Singapore: Fratelli Cosulich Launches Methanol Bunkering Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8.7000 m3 capacity vessel is the company’s first that is capable of delivering methanol. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Fratelli Cosulich today announced the launch of its new bunkering tanker in Singapore, Marta Cosulich.

The 8.7000 m3 capacity vessel is the company’s first that is capable of delivering methanol.

“We are dedicated to leading the way in environmental responsibility, not only with methanol but also through our commitment to LNG and other emerging technologies aimed at reducing the environmental impact of our operations,” the company said.

Marta Cosulich, CEO and Board Member of Fratelli Cosulich Group, served as the godmother of the vessel during the ceremony.

After a number of methanol bunkering trials, earlier this week the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) declared the country is now ready for commercial scale methanol bunkering operations.

Fratelli's Singapore bunkering fleet now comprisees five bunker tankers, one IMO2 chemical bunker tanker (Marta Cosulich), and another under construction set for delivery by the end of 2025.