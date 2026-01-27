Wartsila to Supply Ammonia Engine for Skarv Newbuild in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wartsila claims its ammonia engine offers at least a 90% reduction in GHG emissions over conventional diesel when utilising sustainable ammonia. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine technology firm Wartsila will supply its ammonia marine engine for a new cargo vessel ordered by Norway-based Skarv Shipping Solutions.

The vessel will be built at Huanghai shipyard in China and will be the first newbuild to use Wartsila’s four-stroke ammonia engine, the firm said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Wartsila will also provide the fuel gas supply system, ammonia release mitigation system and selective catalytic reduction unit.

The order was booked in Q4 2025, with deliveries scheduled in Q4 2026.

“We see ammonia as one of the future fuels and are happy to see strong European companies like Wartsila leading the push towards carbon-free propulsion,” Jan Øivind Svardal, CEO of Skarv Shipping Solutions, said.

Wartsila said the engine can cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% when run on sustainable ammonia compared with diesel.

Skarv had ordered the ammonia-powered vessel in February 2025. The vessel will feature a 160 m3 ammonia tank and will be chartered to Arriva Shipping for timber transport when delivered by Q2 2027.