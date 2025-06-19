Fratelli Cosulich and IINO Lines Join Forces on Alternative Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fratelli Cosulich's IMO type 2 chemical tanker. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy and Japan's shipping firm IINO Lines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities in alternative marine fuels, including methanol, LNG and ammonia.

The partnership marks a key step in the companies' long-standing relationship and is aimed at supporting the use of alternative marine fuels in shipping, Fratelli Cosulich said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"As we navigate the energy transition, partnerships like the one we announce today with IINO Lines are essential in shaping the future of sustainable shipping," Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group, said.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to drive the adoption of cleaner marine fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of global shipping."