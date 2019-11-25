PRESS RELEASE: VPS Releases VLSFO Insights

by Veritas Petroleum Services BV

Image Credit: VPS

Veritas Petroleum Services BV announce the launch of VLSFO Insights, a detailed monthly report covering key data and information associated with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oils (VLSFOs).

As global market leader in marine fuel testing and bunker quantity surveys, Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has already tested a high number Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) samples from bunkerings throughout 2019. The number of samples received within VPS laboratories is increasing exponentially week-by-week as the industry heads towards implementation of IMO2020 legislation. This work has already allowed VPS to gain a detailed understanding of the chemistries and quality associated with VLSFOs and what the expected issues and risks in managing these fuels will be.

VLSFO Insights reports, detailing the key aspects of current and new VLSFOs coming to market, will be available to customers under either a standard, premium, or ultimate, subscription package.

The information contained in this report will provide bunker managers, fuel procurement officers, technical managers, fleet managers, chief engineers and fuel suppliers, with detailed data, information, recommendations and insights, to anticipate and efficiently manage VLSFOs.

By subscribing to VLSFO Insights, readers gain access to information based on VPS' global proprietary database of fuel samples, which is the largest and the most complete VLSFO database inthe world. By combining the power of this data with VPS' in-house fuel management expertise, users can expect to receive the most accurate and up to date information relating to availability, supply, quality and trends associated with these fuels, to assist in mitigating risks and improving operational and procurement performance related to VLSFOs. In addition, subscribers can choose subscription packages which will also allow access to the VPS Support Hotline, providing basic troubleshooting & support.

VLSFO Insights will be released on a monthly basis by VPS initially running from November 2019 until October 2020.

More information about VLSFO Insights is available on our website.

Interested parties may also contact John Oosthoek via e-mail: John.Oosthoek@v-p-s.com