IBIA Unveils Brand Refresh: Keeps 'Bunkering' in Name, Adds Green to Revamped Logo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA has unveiled new branding with a green emphasis, but has opted to keep the word 'bunkering' in its name. Image Credit: IBIA

Industry body International Bunker Indsutry Association (IBIA) has decided not to change its name as part of a rebranding exercise following consultation with its membership.

Dropping the word 'bunker' from its name to, as IBIA put it, 'represent the future of the marine fuels landscape' was one of a number of proposals put forward in March 2024 as part of a 'Perception Audit' of its members.

"The consensus was that we need to remain focused on what we do, and this is bunkering," Alexander Prokopakis, executive director of IBIA, said during a meeting with members Tuesday where the full results of its refreshed identiy were unveiled.

“ The consensus was that we need to remain focused on what we do, and this is bunkering Alexander Prokopakis, executive director, IBIA

Changes made include the addition of green to its otherwise traditional blue logo, said to reflect the growing role of so-called 'green fuels' within the industry, along with new imagey representing a bunkering operation.

"The refreshed IBIA brand is more than a design change; it reflects who we are today and where we are heading," Constantinos Capetanakis, chairman of IBIA, said at the meeting.

"Our new logo is built around three key elements: the two vessels symbolising bunkering itself, the heart of our industry, the globe, representing IBIA's international reach and our role as a global voice, and the green element, highlighting the transition towards greener, more sustainable shipping."

The green emphasis in the rebranding comes at a time when parts of the industry have sought to move away from wording and imagery associated with fossil fuels in their brands amid the shipping industry's energy transition.

Notable examples include Peninsula, one of the world's largest bunkering firms, who in 2021 rebranded to remove the word 'Petroleum' from its name along with the drops of oil from its logo.

History. Identity.

As many will know, the term 'bunker' stems originally from the bunkers of coal lifted onto ships during the days of steam power.

While the terms steaming, lifting, and of course bunkers have all survived the more radical transition from coal to oil, some have suggested the word 'bunkers' may become a casualty of shipping's current energy transition for fear it will be viewed as tied solely to fossil fuels.

“ 'Bunkering' encapsulates the very essence of the full marine energy chain. Constantinos Capetanakis, chairman of IBIA

But whether it was sentiment over the industry's long standing identity, or simply a woke step too far, as far as IBIA membership are concerned there is no appetite to cancel the word 'bunkering' just yet.

"What we keep reminding ourselves is that there is not a more inclusive word for the procedure than 'bunkering'," Capetanakis said.

"People sometimes tend to focus on it only concerning one aspect, whereas it doesn't; it's everything, and with whatever fuel or energy provider is there to propel our ships.

"'Bunkering' encapsulates the very essence of the full marine energy chain."

IBIA's new branding will get its first major airing at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong next month.

The event is being hosted at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel from November 18-20 as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week, and will see bunker industry representatives from around the world discussing the latest developments affecting marine fuels.

For more information on the event and to register, click here.

Ship & Bunker is a proud Media Supporter of both Hong Kong Maritime Week and the IBIA Annual Convention.