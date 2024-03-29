IBIA Seeking Feedback on Change of Name as Part of New 'Perception Audit'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA Executive Director, Alexander Prokopakis (C) and imcoming chair Constantinos Capetanakis (L). Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is seeking industry feedback on whether it should change its name as part of a new survey that aims to gauge industry opinion on the organization and help shape its future.

"This research will help us better understand how IBIA is talked about 'when we are not in the room' and provide important feedback for our brand positioning and strategy – and how we can continue to improve our services to members," IBIA Executive Director, Alexander Prokopakis, said in an emailed note Thursday.

IBIA says it has commissioned marine and energy PR specialists BLUE Communications to undertake a "perception audit" of the organization, at the heart of which is a survey that is open to both members and non-members.

Participants are being asked their opinion on a range of topics, including the importance of IBIA's consultative status and representation at the IMO, its training and education offering, and the events and networking opportunities it provides.

Also being asked is whether IBIA should consider a change of name "to represent the future of the marine fuels landscape."

The IBIA survey can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PRBJMF7

Partricupants are being asked to submit their feedback by April 5, 2024.

The survey follows a number of recent changes in leadership at the ognaization, which last year saw the appointemnt of Alexander Prokopakis as IBIA's new Executive Director, while Constantinos Capetanakis is set to replace Timothy Cosulich as IBIA's Chair effective April 1.