IBIA Announces Three New Board Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Incomming chair Constantinos Capetanakis speaking at the IBIA Annual Dinner Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

Industry body IBIA has announced three new members of its board after the recent election.

Maria Skipper Schwenn of Bunker Holding, Ufuc Erinc of Unerco Petrol and Deanna MacDonald of BunkerTrace are set to take on three-year stints on the IBIA board from April 1, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Monday.

While there had been only two seats available this year, IBIA explained that "there was a tie for the second seat so this year there will be three Board Members joining.”

Constantinos Capetanakis is set to replace Timothy Cosulich as chair, Adrian Tolson will become vice-chair and Nigel Draffin will become treasurer.

Steve Simms of Simms Showers LLP is stepping down from the board at the end of his term.

The organisation had originally intended only to elect two board members, but decided to widen the remit to three seats after a tie for the second.

"IBIA would like to thank all who stood for election to the Board from a variety of companies and geographic locations," the organisation said in the statement.

"We look forward to welcoming the newly elected Board Members."