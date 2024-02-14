Last Chance to Vote in IBIA 2024 Board Elections

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA board elections for 2024 close on Saturday 17 February 2024. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

Members of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) have until Saturday to cast their votes in the 2024 IBIA Board election.

Voting closes at 11am GMT on Saturday 17 February 2024 and members will not be able to cast their vote after this time.

This year nine candidates are vying to fill two vacancies.

The candidates are as follows:

Wajdi Abdmessih , Founder & President, Seahawk Services (Based in the USA)

, Founder & President, Seahawk Services (Based in the USA) Rafik Ammar , Manager of Government and Public Affairs – Europe, Methanol Institute (Based in Belgium)

, Manager of Government and Public Affairs – Europe, Methanol Institute (Based in Belgium) Ufuk Erinc , CEO, Unerco Petrol Urunleri Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S (Based in Turkey)

, CEO, Unerco Petrol Urunleri Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S (Based in Turkey) Morten Thomas Jacobsen , CEO, Green Marine Bunkering Pte. Ltd. (Based in Singapore)

, CEO, Green Marine Bunkering Pte. Ltd. (Based in Singapore) Kenneth Juhls , Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker (Based in Denmark)

, Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker (Based in Denmark) Deanna MacDonald , CEO, BunkerTrace Ltd (Based in the UK)

, CEO, BunkerTrace Ltd (Based in the UK) George Masvoulas , Group Managing Director, Petro Inspect Group (Based in Greece)

, Group Managing Director, Petro Inspect Group (Based in Greece) Saunak Rai , General Manager, FueLNG Pte.Ltd. (Based in Singapore)

, General Manager, FueLNG Pte.Ltd. (Based in Singapore) Maria Skipper Schwenn, Director of Regulatory and Public Affairs, Bunker Holding Group (Based in Denmark)

Details on the candidates and their electoral statements can be found here: https://ibia.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IBIA-Board-Elections-2024-Candidates-1.pdf

All paid up IBIA members should have receive a link from CES- takepart@cesvotes.com that will enable them to vote.

Those that have not received a link or wish to discuss their membership status can reach Tara Morjaria via email at: tara.morjaria@ibia.net

The results of the election will be announced at the IBIA AGM being held prior to the annual IE Week IBIA Dinner on Monday 26, February 2024.

The newly elected IBIA board members will take up their positions with effect from April 1, 2024.