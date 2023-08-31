IBIA Hires Former Probunkers CEO Alexander Prokopakis as Executive Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Prokopakis was CEO of Probunkers until September 2022. Image Credit: Probunkers

Former Probunkers CEO Alexander Prokopakis is set to become executive director of bunker industry body IBIA.

Prokopakis will join IBIA as executive director on September 1, an IBIA representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Prokopakis was CEO of Probunkers until September 2022, and had joined maritime services corporation the Vasileiadis Group of Companies in Athens as general manager in May.

"Alexander brings a wealth of bunker industry experience as a physical supplier and more recently as an innovator in alternative fuel supply. In his new role, Alexander will be collaborating closely with the entire IBIA team - the Global Board, the Regional Boards, and IBIA's Secretariat," IBIA said in a press release announcing the new hire.

"His focus will be on the internal management of the association, enacting the Global Board's strategic plans and ensuring alignment across all IBIA's divisions.

"This will pave the way for the continued growth and development of IBIA and servicing the needs of the membership."

Unni Einemo stepped down as IBIA director and IMO representative earlier in the summer to take up a new role with nuclear technology company Core Power.

IBIA announced former IMO head of air pollution and energy efficiency Edmund Hughes would be taking on the IMO aspect of Einemo's role on August 17.