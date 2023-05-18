Alexander Prokopakis Takes on New Role Outside Bunker Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Prokopakis was formerly chairman of IBIA's MFM and licensing working group. Image Credit: Probunkers

Alexander Prokopakis, the former CEO of LNG bunker supplier Probunkers, has taken on a new job outside of the bunker industry.

Prokopakis has joined maritime services corporation the Vasileiadis Group of Companies in Athens as general manager as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Prokopakis had stepped down as Probunkers CEO in September. He remains a shareholder in the firm, and still holds a place on its board of directors, he told Ship & Bunker.

"After 20 years in bunkering and 8 years in LNG bunkering it's time for my next challenge. I am excited to share that I have joined Vasileiadis Group of Companies (V Group) to assist with leading the organization to further record growth," he said on LinkedIn.

"There are a small number of companies who I believe have the opportunity to demonstrate impressive growth while adhering to the highest standards.

"V Group's mission is simple, to provide innovative environmental and energy services that mirror our team's commitment to excellence and respect for the environment, ultimately benefiting society as a whole."

