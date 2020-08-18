Fuel Cell/Shipbuilder Link-up Aims for IMO 2030/50 Targets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel cells. Image credit / Bloom Energy.

South Korean industrial heavyweight Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has formed a partnership with US fuel cell manufacturer Bloom Energy to develop fuel cell powertrains for commercial ships.

A design should be ready to present to the market in 2022, according to Bloom.

"By signing this joint development agreement, SHI has a plan to develop eco-friendly ships that will lead the future of the industry," said Haeki Jang, vice president of shipbuilding and drilling sales engineering at SHI.

And the company aims "to replace all existing main engines and generator engines with these highly efficient solid oxide fuel cells to align with the International Maritime Organization's 2030 and 2050 environmental targets", he added.

The joint development agreement between SHI and Bloom Energy follows an Approval in Principle for fuel cell-powered Aframax crude oil tankers from class society DNV GL.

Bloom is based in California and listed on the New York stock exchange.