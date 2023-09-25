BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped last week after strong gains over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall as crude futures slipped..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $677.50/mt on Friday, remaining at the lowest level since September 13. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $590.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $4/mt to $1,016.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.03/bl to $93.27/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $667.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1.50/mt to $627.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $663/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2.50/mt to $662.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.79/bl at $94.06/bl as of 9:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise in bunker prices.