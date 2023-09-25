BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

Monday September 25, 2023

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall as crude futures slipped..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $677.50/mt on Friday, remaining at the lowest level since September 13. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $590.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $4/mt to $1,016.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.03/bl to $93.27/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $667.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1.50/mt to $627.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $663/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2.50/mt to $662.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.79/bl at $94.06/bl as of 9:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt rise in bunker prices.

