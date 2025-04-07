IMO Chief Calls for Consensus and Action at Start of MEPC 83

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MEPC 83 meeting is being held in London this week. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez opened the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) by urging delegates to work together to advance key environmental measures, including the finalization of mid-term GHG reduction measures.

"Over this week, you are expected to approve draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI mandating the IMO net-zero framework," Dominguez told delegates.

"I have no doubt you will achieve the necessary compromise, so at the end of the week we will be able to take another step forward in the work of this Organization to comply with the goals set out in the IMO GHG Strategy."

IMO member states are meeting at the organisation's London headquarters this week to finalise mid-term measures aimed at reducing GHG emissions from international shipping.

The measures are expected to be adopted in October and come into force in 2027.

They are likely to include a technical component targeting the reduction of GHG intensity in marine fuels, alongside an economic mechanism to price GHG emissions. However, a proposed GHG levy—once considered a frontrunner for the economic element—was dropped from the IMO's negotiating text last week.

It remains uncertain whether the carbon levy could make a comeback in the final package.

Dominguez still praised the delegates' collaboration and determination throughout the lead-up to the session.

"I could speak to you about how this crucial this moment is, about all the standpoints that have been raised and how you've all worked together in the spirit of consensus," he said.

"But there is no need for me to repeat it, because you all know that already."

"Thank you for everything you've done this far, but the week is not yet done. But we are nearly there – and I am sure in the coming days you will reach that point."

In addition to the work on GHG emissions, Dominguez noted that the Committee would consider other important matters during the session.

These include the adoption of the 2025 Action Plan to address marine plastic litter from ships, "including the introduction of measures aimed at reducing the environmental risk of transporting plastic pellets by ship," as well as the continued review of the Ballast Water Management Convention.