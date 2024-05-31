Enagás Sees Fourfold Increase in LNG Bunker Sales in Two Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Levante LNG, co-owned with Peninsula, is helping to drive sales growth this year. Image Credit: Peninsula

Spain's Enagás has seen a fourfold increase in its LNG bunker sales over the past two years.

The company delivered a total of 1,359 GWh on LNG bunkers from its operated plants in 2023, up from 300 GWh in 2021, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The firm expects further growth this year.

"With the start of operations of the Levante LNG vessel, co-owned by Peninsula and Scale Gas, the volume loaded in the first four months of 2024 at the Enagás plant in Huelva has increased by 82% compared to the total supply in 2023," the company said in the statement.

"This terminal loads LNG onto STS supply barges and will soon carry out PTS operations.

"In addition, Scale Gas is building a third LNG and BioLNG supply vessel, with the support of the Spanish Government through Next Generation funds, which will operate mainly in the Canary Islands from 2026."