Maersk Tankers Completes BP Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships bunkered the fuel at Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Maersk Tankers has completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend from BP on board two of its vessels.

The companies tested a 30% FAME blend with the remainder VLSFO on board the Maersk Cirrus and Maersk Navigator, owned by Maersk Tankers and chartered by BP, they said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The tankers tried the fuels on a voyage from Rotterdam to West Africa, and experienced no adverse effects to equipment or machinery and needed no modifications to their engines or infrastructure.

"BP aims to regularly supply biofuel blends for their operated and time-charter vessels when they refuel in the Netherlands, subject to owners and flag-state approval," the company said in the statement.