Brokerage NSI Hires Bunker Broker in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire brings more expertise on alternative fuels to the firm. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels brokerage NSI has hired a new bunker broker in Greece.

Stan Anagnostopoulos has joined the firm as a bunker broker as of this month, Paul Hardy, head of business development at NSI, told Ship & Bunker this week.

The new hire brings more expertise on alternative fuels to the firm.

"We have been very impressed with Stan's attitude throughout his studies and his work with NSI," Hardy said.

"It has been a great pleasure to support him in his ambitions.

"We have been equally pleased with his interest in alternative fuels and he recently completed his dissertation on methanol bunkering.

"It is important as a company we help bring on the next generation of bunker brokers and we are looking forward to working with Stan and helping him progress his career for many years to come."