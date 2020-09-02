Cockett Marine Oil Sees 11-17% Global Bunker Demand Drop in 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saral said the bunker industry has shown resilience in its response to this year's travails. Image Credit: Cockett Marine Oil

Global bunker demand may have dropped by as much as 17% this year, according to marine fuels trading firm Cockett Marine Oil.

The company's internal estimates show a drop of 11-17% for 2020 as a whole, CEO Cem Saral said at the Petrospot Global Bunkering Summit Wednesday.

The drop is equivalent to a decline of 29-45 million mt from 2019's level.

"Overall supply-demand balances will likely remain in flux for the rest of the year," Saral said.

Demand levels may bottom out sometime in the third quarter, assuming a COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out by early next year and any further lockdowns remain limited in scope, Saral said.

That should leave demand growing next year, but not returning to pre-coronavirus levels before the middle of 2022, he added.