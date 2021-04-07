Bunker One Launches US Virgin Islands Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One has added the 12,551 DWT tanker the Desna Star to its fleet for the operation. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One has launched a physical supply operation in the US Virgin Islands.

The company is starting to supply VLSFO and low sulfur MGO at St Croix, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Bunker One has added the 12,551 DWT tanker the Desna Star to its fleet for the operation. The ship can hold up to 10,000 mt of fuel oil and 2,200 mt of gasoil.

"The St. Croix expansion provides us with an exceptional opportunity to further support our extensive customer portfolio with broad refuelling optionality for all shipping sectors while complementing our existing supply locations," Georgia Kounalakis, managing director for the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean at Bunker One, said in the statement.