TECO 2030 Signs Fuel Cell Tech Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Agreement: strategic, longterm. File Image / Pixabay.

Norwegian maritime innovator Teco 2030 has formed a strategic partnership with Vancouver-based SinoHyKey, the company has said.

The agreement will allow SHK to provide MEA for the Teco 2030 fuel cell system. MEA refers to membrane electrode assembly which is a key component in the making of fuel cells.

The SHK system applies the principle of selectivity to fuel cell production and in doing so has paved the way for a cheaper and more efficient product.

The two companies regard the agreement as the basis for a longterm partnership.

"The collaboration is expected to last if the key milestones in the development [of fuel cells] can be achieved successfully," Teco said.

Fuel cell technology while visible in the marine space is in the early stages of development. At present short trip ferries moving between in a loop are using the technology typically in an urban/port setting.