WinGD to Supply Engines for Seven Chinese Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has now received almost 30 orders for ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engines. Image Credit: WinGD

Engineering company WinGD is set to supply its engines to seven ammonia-fuelled gas carriers ordered in China.

The company will supply the X-DF-A engines to seven 25,000 m3 and 41,000 m3 LPG/ammonia carriers ordered by Tianjin Southwest Shipping, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The ships will be built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, and are due to enter service from the third quarter of 2026.

"The demand for gas carriers is growing rapidly as the central role of ammonia in the hydrogen economy is becoming clear," Volkmar Galke, sales director at WinGD, said in the statement.

"WinGD has already reported multiple orders of its new X-DF-A engine in this segment, and these new orders – a result of our strong relationships in the Chinese shipping market – further the transition towards a sustainable shipping industry that can operate on the zero-carbon energy sources it carries."

The company has now received almost 30 orders for ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engines.