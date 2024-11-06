Hapag-Lloyd Orders 24 LNG-Fuelled Boxships for $4 Billion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Left Image: Ren Letian (Chairman YZJ Shipbuilding Group), Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf (COO Hapag-Lloyd)

Right Image: Yuan Heng (Vice President NTS), Liu Haijin (CEO NTS), Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf (COO Hapag-Lloyd) Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd today announced it has placed $4 billion in orders for 24 container ships that will be powered using LNG bunker fuel.

The order comprises twelve 16,800 TEU dual-fuelled ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and another twelve 9,200 TEU vessels from New Century Shipbuilding.

The new ships will replace older units in the Hapag-Lloyd fleet that will be nearing the end of their service life in this decade, it said.

Ahead of the order, industry specialists Alphaliner noted that Hapag-Lloyd's oldest 8,000+ teu class ships date from 2005 and will soon reach 20 years of age.

"This investment is one of the largest in the recent history of Hapag-Lloyd, and it represents a significant milestone for our company as it pursues the goals of its Strategy 2030, such as to grow while also modernizing and decarbonizing our fleet," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

"Operating a fleet of more efficient vessels will also enhance our competitive position, and thanks to the increase in capacity, we will continue to offer our customers a global, high-quality product.”

The move will add significantly to demand for LNG as a bunker fuel, which as Ship & Bunker reported earlier this week, is already enjoying a bumper year for orders.