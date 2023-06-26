IBIA Set to Return to Grosvenor House for 2024 Annual Dinner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This year's event sold out rapidly, with more than 1,000 guests attending. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker industry body IBIA today says for the IBIA Annual Dinner in 2024 it will return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, having moved to Westminster for the 2023 event.

The dinner will be held in London on February 26, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Monday, timed as usual to coincide with the annual IE Week series of energy industry events in the UK capital.

This year's event sold out rapidly, as as usual saw more than 1,000 guests attending.

One major change at the dinner in 2024 will be the absence of Unni Einemo as IBIA director. Last week IBIA announced Einemo would be leaving the organisation shortly before taking on a new job in the private sector in August.

Einemo had been director of IBIA since September 2018.

"As a well-established fixture in the bunker industry's calendar, the IBIA Annual Dinner is an experience, renowned for bringing together like-minded individuals, fostering new connections, and strengthening existing relationship," IBIA said in the statement.

Tickets and sponsorship deals will be available from July onwards.