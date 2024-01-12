ESG Assessments Offered by Infospectrum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ESG report: multiple-factor verification. File Image / Pixabay.

Renowned marine reporting firm Infospectrum has added environment, social and governance reporting to its suite of products.

The company's multiple factor verification (MFV) process is to be put to good use to provide "clarity to ESG strategy, accountability, performance, and transparency within a consistent framework", the company said.

Included in the report's assessment of a company ESG performance is the adoption of ESG-technologies and alternative fuels.

Participation in carbon markets also are highlighted alongside key alliances, memberships and ESG investments, the company added. The report concludes with an assessment and rating.

"The ESG-A rating leverages Infospectrum's industry-recognised, comprehensive counterparty rating methodology, the core of which combines data analytics with human intelligence within our proprietary MFV process, which has been optimised over our 20-year track record," said Ruta Samant, head of strategy and development, ratings at Infospectrum.