BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Unchanged Amid Mixed Price Signals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices holding steady overall.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $598.50/mt on Monday, remaining at the lowest level since June 15. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $2/mt to $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4/mt to $772/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.33/bl to $74.18/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5.50/mt to $597/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1/mt to $538.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2/mt to $582/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $530.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.50/bl at $74.68/bl as of 9:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt fall in bunker prices.