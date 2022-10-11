Bulk Carrier Opts for Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowner should make their choice. File Image / Pixabay

Atlantic Bulk Carriers (ABC) has opted for methanol with future newbuildings to be readied for that technology, a company executive has said.

"Compared to the alternatives, it's night and day," the firm's technical director, Panos Zachariadis, was quoted as saying by maritime news provider Tradewinds.

Speaking at a maritime conference in Limassol, Zachariadis said that ABC was not looking at other alternative marine fuels.

Hydrogen tanks take up too much space on a bulker, he commented.

In terms of the ample supply of alt fuels, the executive said that it was up to shipowners to create the supply they need, instead of sitting on the sidelines and waiting for players outside the maritime industry to deliver.

ABC operates a fleet of supramaxes and ultramaxes.